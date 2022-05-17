Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $28.45

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $30.38. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 16,606 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

