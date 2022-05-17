Humanscape Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $168.02 million and $2.55 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,001.04 or 0.99993072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00106401 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

