Idavoll Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00512999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,617.08 or 1.74315869 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

