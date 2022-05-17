iMe Lab (LIME) One Day Volume Hits $589,791.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $589,791.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

