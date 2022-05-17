IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.74

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMIAY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.31) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,860 ($22.93) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.32) to GBX 1,845 ($22.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,431.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.
IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
