Insider Buying: Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Acquires 34,600 Shares of Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $90,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,134.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Raymond Nobu Chang bought 10,000 shares of Agrify stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00.

AGFY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,041. Agrify Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.49.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Agrify had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Agrify by 4,951.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,427,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agrify by 57.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the third quarter worth $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agrify by 689.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

