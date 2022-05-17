Insider Buying: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CEO Acquires 4,900 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JXN stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. 1,052,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,409. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

