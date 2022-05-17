Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 874 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

