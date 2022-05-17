Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 746,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,428. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $13,792,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,833,000 after buying an additional 750,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

