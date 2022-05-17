Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells 5,313 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 746,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,428. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.07.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Evolus’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.