Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Up 6.7%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
