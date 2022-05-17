Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Up 6.7%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

