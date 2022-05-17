International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,757,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.35. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $162.23 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.