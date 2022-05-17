International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

