International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 538,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

