International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $330.54 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average is $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

