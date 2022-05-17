International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,950,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 413,559 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 257,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 187,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

