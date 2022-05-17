International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $232.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

