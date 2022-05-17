International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RKT. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,174,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 385,900 shares of company stock worth $3,538,442. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

