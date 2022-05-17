International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,436 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

MAC stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

