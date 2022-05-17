International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

