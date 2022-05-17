International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 17,448 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,072,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Lisy sold 38,372 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $753,626.08.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $534,160.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 313,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,788. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in International Money Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in International Money Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in International Money Express by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

