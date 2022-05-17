Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,285,579 shares.The stock last traded at $62.10 and had previously closed at $60.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,357,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

