ION Market Cap Reaches $261,651.70 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 115.8% higher against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $261,651.70 and $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.



About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,740,745 coins and its circulating supply is 13,840,745 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

