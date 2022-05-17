iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,449 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 119,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946,414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

