iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.