Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Insider Buys $265,200.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 8,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,726.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Chadwick Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $156,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 1,052,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,409. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 473,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

