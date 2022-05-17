Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,000 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 41,932 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,343,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.