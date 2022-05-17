Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $172.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $135.43 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

