Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

CAH stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

