Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

