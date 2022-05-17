JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,029,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.