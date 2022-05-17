JOE (JOE) Price Down 11% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $116.75 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 231,744,700 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

