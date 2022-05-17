John A. Valentine Purchases 10,000 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 436,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

