Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $227,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,489,000 after buying an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. 5,750,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,918,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

