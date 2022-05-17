JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,007,839 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $407,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,468,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

