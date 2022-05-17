KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $59.44 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $59.44 or 0.00197489 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and $290,512.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

