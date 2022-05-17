Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

KEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.81. 212,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149 in the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

