Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Down 2.9%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.90. 140,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,465,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

