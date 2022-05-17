KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $274,974.55 and approximately $2,906.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

