Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,386. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.88.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

