Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. 1,596,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,386. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.31.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

