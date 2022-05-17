Klimatas (KTS) Trading 141.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 98.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $13,003.24 and approximately $442.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 141.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

