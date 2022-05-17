Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 9,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $306.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.