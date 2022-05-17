Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 17,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,618. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landsea Homes stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,542 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

