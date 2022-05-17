Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

