Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.