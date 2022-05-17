Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.85.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

