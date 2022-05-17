Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.