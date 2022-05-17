Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 232 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $329.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.00. The company has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

