Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $748,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434,724 shares of company stock worth $88,566,947 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

