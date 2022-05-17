Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

